Arena becomes clinic for Covid patients

Cartier arena will become a “non-traditional care site” (SNT) for patients with COVID-19. The new site will open in three weeks as Laval region is currently at the Orange level of regional alerts and cases of COVID-19 continue to increase on the territory.
The SNT will provide care and services to clientele suffering from COVID-19 in a hot zone and serve patients requiring health care that no longer requires hospitalization at Cité-de-la-Santé or Jewish Rehabilitation hospitals. It will also unite health professionals under one roof to limit their trips to provide care for these patients.
The city and the CISSS Laval are working together to carry out the development work that is already underway, a three-week exercise to determine layout, install equipment, develop space for staff and to receive patients. Patients will be welcomed gradually once the work has been completed and will be determined according to different criteria.
Cartier Arena was chosen because its use limits the number of cancellations of sports and leisure activities says CISSS vice-chair Chantal Friset. “We would like to thank the sports and leisure associations for their understanding and cooperation. In addition, the transformation of this temporary facility would not be possible without the participation and collaboration of the city of Laval.” Mayor Marc Demers called it “a responsible decision… given the continuing pandemic and the number of cases that are on the rise in the territory.”
The arena care site will be outfitted and maintained with all provisions necessary to guarantee compliance with standards in terms of the Commission des normes, de l’énergie, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST), infection prevention and control and fire prevention, while ensuring patient comfort is paramount.
