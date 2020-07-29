Laval has begun a major archaeological inventory in Vieux Sainte-Rose near the Sainte-Rose-de-Lima church and the Berge des Baigneurs, the former village nucleus of Sainte-Rose.
The work marks the beginning of the project to redevelop the waterfront park, and in the coming years, it is planned to redevelop this sector, renowned for its history. The project will require excavations that can degrade artifacts buried in the soil, so the city is exploring the archaeological potential upstream, through an inventory to ensure that the work will be carried out in accordance with the natural and cultural heritage, as desired by citizens and in accordance with Quebec’s Cultural Heritage Act.
“Laval has a rich and little-known history” says Saint-Rose city councillor Virginie Dufour. “By carrying out this inventory, the city of Laval is proactively acting to document, protect and enhance its heritage.” Dufour says it’s an important step towards redeveloping the very popular Berge des Baigneurs, “but it is also an exceptional opportunity to deepen our historical knowledge of the area.”
For about 30 days, a team of archaeologists will carry out sampling to confirm the presence of material remains and their condition, with the ultimate aim of reconstructing the history of the indigenous groups and first European settlers who successively occupied the area.
This exploration promises interesting discoveries. Interventions on the grounds of the Villemaire school last fall updated the foundations of the Maison Chartrand, built before 1848. They also confirmed the presence of the old parish cemetery, which suggests that the remains of the second church of Sainte-Rose (1788-1857) could be unveiled.
The proximity of the Rivière des Mille Îles suggests that artifacts of Aboriginal occupations may be found there, and if significant heritage properties are discovered, archaeologists may recommend further excavation.
Residents will learn more about the archaeological inventory thanks to explanatory panels installed around the site and information published at histoire.laval.ca
