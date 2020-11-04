To reduce Covid-19 transmission, as of this week the city’s public service counters will only be accessible by appointment.
Citizens must make an appointment at inscriptions.laval.ca before visiting 1333 Chomedey Boulevard at one of the following counters: citizen relations, cat and dog licenses, assessments, taxes and planning. Wearing a mask or face covering also remains mandatory to access municipal buildings, and only one representative per household can show up at the counter during the appointment. In addition to limiting spread, the measure will also reduce the waiting time outside the building as temperatures drop. The city is still promoting online services as the preferred measures.
In a red zone since October 1, Laval continues to maintain restrictions on access to all its infrastructure: All supervised sports and leisure activities are suspended, while access to arenas, community centres and indoor swimming pools remains limited; lending services for library-books and documents is maintained, but in-library circulation is prohibited; programming at the Maison des Arts is suspended; parks and outdoor sports fields remain open for individual free practice, but in accordance with physical distancing of two meters.
To make appointment or access online services visit https://www.laval.ca/Pages/Fr/Citoyens/services-en-ligne.aspx
