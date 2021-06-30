Pierre Anthian says good ideas go beyond one district and has launched a new political party to contest the November elections.
The former Laval-des-Rapides councillor held a press conference Monday to announce his new party, Ma Ville Maintenant, along with what he calls 16 audacious and courageous proposals.
Anthian says while he was solicited to join the ranks of all three opposition parties, Parti Laval, Action Laval and Laval Citoyens, he says all the parties, particularly the ruling Mouvement lavallois, are “out in left field” on so many issues. “I want to challenge all the political parties: there is no longer time for partisanship,” telling reporters that Laval has too many underused or misused resources and airing a video recounting his record on alternative parking, speed bumps, conservation of woodlots, subsidies for seniors and more.
From animal control and traffic to the need for a children’s hospital and reigning in the growth in budget spending on certain envelopes, Anthian says while he has no “war chest, it is the strength of our ideas that will reach the population.”
For example, Laval owns a lot of agricultural land he says, some of which should be parceled off into 100-sq.-metre lots and distributed to each family, couple, and individual citizen. “That represents 320 kilograms of fruits and vegetables a season. I don’t have control over grocery prices, but as mayor I can definitely help save you $4000 a year in food costs,” he says, insisting that the city should be re-distributing its resources to the citizens.
While his party has no candidates as of yet, he said one he does he will not field contenders in Fabreville or Chomedey, where incumbents Parti Laval’s Claude Larochelle and Action Laval’s Aglaia Revelakis will seek re-election. “I worked with them for four years” he says, “and we worked very well together, and they went beyond partisanship.”
He also says he would include members of any opposition party on a future executive committee. As for Mouvement lavallois, of which he was once part, he says if people want to vote for a ML councillor he respects that, “but would not advise a single person to cast a vote for any ML candidate. If they get 100% of the power they will be 100% irresponsible” said Anthian. “I would not take that risk.”
He says with 90,000 residents under the age of 18, Laval needs its own pediatric hospital, although it’s hard to surmise how the city could influence such a decision. More so, given the recent experience of the city’s inability to secure even modest funding from Quebec City for an important local perinatal organization for years, despite continued City Hall entreaties and every single MNA hailing from the ruling Liberal government at the time.
Anthian also says green initiatives from the current administration are largely successful communications exercises if anything. He cited the rain barrel subsidy program. “It’s very nice to recuperate the rainwater and save a lot of water resources, but 144 citizens benefited from the program. We are a city with more than 430,000 people. It’s insufficient” he says. “You have to fill in a form, go to Canadian Tire, buy the container, wait for a refund. No. No more. We should just offer it to them. Take it. Here it is.”
With Anthian’s announcement, and the recent withdrawal of Sonia Baudelot from Action Laval, there are now 5 candidates officially running for Mayor.
For more information about Anthian’s program, visit www.mavillemaintenant.org
