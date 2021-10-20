Anthian calls for new station

The longest underground tunnel between two métro stations is located between Cartier and de la Concorde stations says Ma Ville Maintenant leader and Laval mayoralty candidate Pierre Anthian.
“While on average the distance between stations is 950 meters among the 73 stations in Greater Montreal, there are 2.1 kilometers between these 2 Laval stops,” he says, “depriving this district of the many advantages of metro transport since 2007.”
Anthian and Marigot candidate Mélanie Guimond are pushing for a new Saint-Claude metro station at the corner of boulevard Robin and rue Meunier in Laval-des-rapides, “to connect an entre orphaned district of the metro” which they say would offer numerous advantages at little cost in the “no man’s land” between the island’s first two stations.
The new station would be adapted to what already exists at that site; a parc, pool, church, school and businesses. About 4,500 residents of Saint-Claude district would be directly connected to the Montreal metro he says, which means a decrease in automobile traffic on Cartier and Concorde, resulting in more safety and fluidity since this station would be accessible by walking.
“For years the provincial and municipal governments have been promising us an extension of the orange line, while this implies new tunnels that will cost billions of dollars, with unreasonable horizons of several decades. But here is a realistic project proposed by Mélanie Guimond which would cost only the price of the station ($15 million) and which could see the light of day as early as 2022.”
