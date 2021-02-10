Annual run goes virtual, sort of

You may not be able to steam through Centropolis with a thousand runners on your heels, but you will be able to pound your treadmill for a great cause or race around your block.
Laval’s annual firefighters race scheduled for Sunday, June 6, will take place in an adapted virtual format this year. In the uncertain context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Laval turned to a virtual edition to ensure the safety of participants and comply with Quebec Public Health guidelines. The decision follows the cancellation, for the same reasons, of the Grande Fête des pompiers 2021, also scheduled for June.
This year runners will be able to choose a route in their own neighborhood or even get active on their treadmill. In addition, they will not be limited to June 6: they will be able to take up the challenge when they choose between May 28 and June 13 and will eventually have the option to walk the desired distance in the city. The run is a popular event every year, with many locals training all year.
“Despite the current environment, we wanted to maintain this annual event to continue to support the Quebec Firefighters Foundation for burn victims, the needs being as great as ever”
explains Patrick Taillefer, Director of the Laval Fire Safety Department. “Having said that, we had to ensure the safety of our participants while offering them an attractive formula.”
Children and adults can register for the virtual race now. The distances of this year’s program are 1 km, 2 km, 5 km, 10 km, 21.1 km and 42.2 km. Each runner will receive a virtual bib, access to free training programs, an official jersey (for distances of 5 km or more), a participation medal, a voice in the partner contests and access to the results platform. Participants will be able to save their time through a mobile application that will be connected to the platform. Those already registered will receive the various options by email. This unique event will also feature the first edition of the Corporate Challenge, which offers 100 Laval organizations and businesses help to mobilize their teams around a competitive activity.
The Quebec Firefighters Foundation funds research and rehabilitation programs, purchases specialized equipment, and funds a summer camp for children and helps victims and their families through the Foundation’s emergency and direct assistance fund.
For more information, visit https://coursedespompiers.org/
