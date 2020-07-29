Animal bylaw update

Laval has updated its animal regulations, with the modified bylaw imposing additional conditions on dog owners.
Dogs must now be kept on a 1.85 metre leash in a shared multi-unit yard, and there are now more provisions for potentially dangerous dogs – who have bitten, tried to bite, attacked or tried to attack a person or a domestic animal, or has behaved in a manner that could harm a person or pet.
Under bylaw L-12430 conditions must be met for life, and the city has granted added power to seize the animal by a competent authority if conditions are not met more than once.
In public spaces, a dog declared potentially dangerous must wear a frontal harness and basket muzzle at all times, and owners are now required to permanently post a city-supplied sign in their yard declaring the presence of a potentially dangerous dog.
While a dog declared dangerous by city-appointed experts can be seized and put to death, dogs that are declared potentially dangerous must submit to examination by city experts, and owners must follow a subsequent report of conditions for the animal, which can include behavioural therapy, periodic behavioural examinations, banning from dog parks, and keeping two meters away from children under 16.
