And Boyer makes four.
Duvernay Pont-Viau councillor and executive committee vice-chair Stéphane Boyer is the new Mouvement lavallois leader and mayoralty candidate, acclaimed shortly after Laval Mayor Marc Demers’ recent announcement that he would not seek re-election in November.
The 33-year-old deputy mayor’s candidacy surprised no one in Laval. Boyer told The Suburban that his acclamation does not preclude a competition of ideas in his party’s leadership. “Democracy is back in Laval, and it has been for the last few years with many different political parties and lots of different ideas. The real debate will happen in the fall within each party and between all of us. I think we will see a debate of ideas.”
First elected in 2013 at age 25, Boyer says the “Demers administration cleaned up Laval and put our city back on track.” For his part, Demers is full of praise for Boyer, who has been recognized by the Union of Quebec Municipalities as an “Élu municipal par excellence,” and a “World leader of tomorrow” nod by France’s diplomatic corps. “Mr. Boyer has demonstrated on numerous occasions that he has the necessary experience to assume the role of Mayor,” wrote Demers, “if only by replacing me as deputy mayor or by masterfully leading the work of the Laval relaunch.”
“One thing we must put behind us in Laval is the level of personal conflict between us in government. The opposition’s job is to criticize. It's democracy and it pressures us to make sure we do the best we can. It's good to have different approaches, but its basic human psychology: if you are constantly being criticized by someone else and it becomes personal, that must stop.”
Boyer says he is open to more inclusion of opposition members in the city’s functioning, be it committees, appointments, etc. “It's something I would love to do and have been doing,” he says, referring to his presidency of the Governance Commission which revised the rules under which organizations receiving funds from the city must operate. “To be able to work it has to come from both sides.”
Tasked by Demers earlier this year to steer Laval's post-pandemic recovery, Boyer wants “a balance between economic and social development. The most important things are jobs. Many have been hit hard economically by the pandemic and they are struggling. I know how hard it can be for people to not have money to pay their bills, to not provide for their families. We need jobs, and when people have them it's even easier to give them good services.”
He also says the focus should not veer from social projects. “A lot of families have been impacted not only by the pandemic, but in the last few years we've seen a lot of issues: racism and discrimination against black and indigenous people, conflicts with police, sexual harassment; social development is not only about the pandemic, it’s about filling these social breaches and building bridges.”
The Saint-François native says he's sensitive to the fact that a significant number of Laval citizens are non-francophone. “It's one of the reasons that when I launched my campaign to run, I made a video in English, because more than 30% of our residents speak English or other languages.”
“Even though the main official language of the city and the province is French, I know a lot of people may feel left out.” The Suburban asked Boyer about Laval’s vaunted library network earlier this year announcing a season chock full of mostly virtual activities for families and small children, some five dozen, with not a single minute offered in English. (Asked in February why no programming was available in English, Renaud city councillor responsible for libraries Aram Elagoz suggested people call 311 to complain.)
“The approach needs balance,” adding that while francophones may fear for their culture and language in a sea of English, the city has newcomers who have not yet grasped the language of the majority and English speakers who feel like they're being left out. “Personally, I am very open-minded about giving services in English” he said, adding he was unsure as to why the programming excluded Laval anglophones. “I don't know specifically what the issue was this year, maybe the activities were developed very quickly with the pandemic. But there's a big English-speaking community in Laval and not to be included is just not acceptable.”
Boyer says ML candidates will be announced in the coming weeks, the party holding 14 of council’s 22 seats, and doesn’t anticipate much of a learning curve. “I have excellent relations with all staff and officials, and I've been the right arm of the mayor for the last two and a half years. I know what's going on in City Hall, so to me it's nothing new. I'm still the city councillor for Duvernay-Pont Viau and I remain focused on that. It's just a lot more work” he laughs. “The duties pile up.”
Boyer joins Official Opposition and Parti Laval leader Michel Trottier, Action Laval’s Sonia Baudelot and Vimont city councillor and Laval citoyens leader Michel Poissant in the race for mayor.
