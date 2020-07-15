Ampère makeover in August

The city has awarded the contract for the redevelopment of avenue Ampère between boulevard de la Concorde Ouest and boulevard Cartier Ouest in the area of de la Concorde metro station.
The $7.9 million work will start in August and will include widening sidewalks and adding universal access measures; addition of vegetated projections at intersections; improvement of cycling facilities; addition of an STL bus stop between Noirmoutier and Chartres streets; replacement of lighting (LED); and rehabilitation of underground infrastructure.
The redevelopment is an important milestone in the revitalization project for the area, said Mayor Marc Demers. “The work will improve the ambiance and functionality of the avenue, as well as increase the number of trees and green spaces.”
The revitalization project for the de la Concorde intermodal station sector aims to make it a complete and dynamic living environment by increasing the density of the neighborhood by integrating new housing and local services; developing a network of public spaces and passages; create a centre of social and economic activities; reduce the heat island effect and increase biodiversity; and encourage active mobility by improving safety and pedestrian and cycling connectivity.
