One blanket policy will not work across all of Laval territory, says Laval Mayor Marc Demers, but alternative parking restrictions will come to an end next year.
New pilot projects for a second consecutive winter will test different approaches to parking management based on maintenance requirements, involving citizens of nearly 5,300 residences. These residents are part of four pilot projects in a total of six zones as all streets have the same configuration, and parking demand varies by area, type of dwelling and density.
But while the 4 projects are different, they have one common element: more on-street parking available, thanks to a relaxation of restrictions when there is no snow removal operation in progress. An assessment will be carried out throughout winter based on citizen satisfaction, operational viability and management efficiency, with a view to implementing appropriate solutions that meet both operational and citizen expectations.
The initiative is linked to the implementation of the city’s parking policy adopted last year. During the public consultations, says the city, citizens had almost unanimously identified that the alternate parking regulation was a major irritant. Citizens of the three areas covered by last year's projects were surveyed as part of the current implementation and confirmed the sentiment. In addition, 85% indicated that the end of alternating seasonal parking as we know it was a good idea. For now, alternative parking comes into this week to facilitate maintenance operations, and the city says regulations surrounding seasonal parking will be in effect until April 30, 2021.
For information visit http://www.stationnement.laval.ca/ or
http://www.laval.ca/Pages/Fr/A-propos/politique-stationnement.aspx
