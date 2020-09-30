All school board ward seats acclaimed

Every ward commissioner seat at the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board has been filled by acclamation, with only the chair being contested.
Of the 9 Wards and council chair to be filled, seven of the seats were acclaimed by candidates aligned with Team Galati with Ward 1’s Donna Anber and Ward 9’s Anick Brunet acclaimed as independents. Facing off for the chairmanship in the November 1 election will be Paolo Galati and Noémia Onofre De Lima, running as an Independent.
The new council taking its seats without election:
Ward 1 - Donna Anber
Ward 2 - Karla Abraham Di Francesco
Ward 3 - Melissa Wall
Ward 4 - Olivia Landry
Ward 5 - Bobby Pellerin
Ward 6 - Emilio Migliozzi
Ward 7 - James Di Sano
Ward 8 - Vincent Cammisano
Ward 9 - Anick Brunet independent
