All libraries open 7 days a week

Laval is adding 55 hours to its library operations this week, as all libraries will now operate 7 days a week. In addition, 65 free activities (face-to-face and in virtual mode) will be offered as part of the fall programming of the libraries.
The containment measures were a great opportunity to take advantage of the digital shift the city made within its library network and which is becoming an essential tool in this context. The network has a new website, a YouTube channel, the elimination of late fees and improved hours of operation. The city will also be extending the hours of operation of the digital media lab of the Multicultural Library this fall.
The new opening hours for the Émile-Nelligan, Marius-Barbeau, Sylvain-Garneau, Philippe-Panneton and Yves-Thériault libraries will each get 11 new hours of operation so all nine libraries will operate on the same hours.
The library network will also offer a program of free activities starting September 25. In this fall cultural program, they offer in particular: seven conferences and workshops of the Agence Science-Presse; youth activities, the third edition of the NUM Festival and broadcast of a new web series, details of which will be revealed shortly. Laval residents will be able to register as of September 15 at noon. It is not known if any of the fall library activities will be available in English, or if as in past seasonal schedules, all activities and programming will be in French only.
Following the success of the cultural telephone line for seniors Une histoire au bout du fil, the capsules by authors Kim Thuy and Nicole Bordeleau will be added during the season every Wednesday. By dialing 450-680-2909, you can listen to passages (in French) from famous works, poems and touching stories told by inspiring public figures, including Janette Bertrand, Michel Jean, Louise Tremblay d'Essiambre and Béatrice Picard. The telephone line is accessible 24 hours a day.
