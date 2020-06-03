Alfred Pellan to reopen

As the city begins the gradual reopening of its cultural facilities, the countdown has begun to the opening of the popular Salle Alfred-Pellan at the Maison des Arts.
After weeks of offering virtual versions of its works, the municipal museum and gallery will allow visitors to enjoy these exhibits in person, in accordance with the guidelines of Santé publique.
Starting Saturday, June 20, at 1 p.m., residents will be welcomed at Alfred-Pellan in limited numbers and according to strict sanitary standards. To keep everyone safe, visitors must comply with the 2-metre physical distancing outside and inside the building, and disinfect their hands with a hydro-alcoholic solution for at least 20 seconds at the entrance.
Two contemporary art exhibitions will be presented: Ce qui compte, by Andrée-Anne Roussel and Samuel St-Aubin, and Hors réseau by Thomas Kneubühler.
Ce qui compte is an encounter between Roussel’s cinematography and the electronic art of St-Aubin, an exploration in how technologies are transforming our perception of time, productivity, intimacy and ritual. The transformation brought about by the confinement amplifies the purpose of the works, having made time an exceptionally available commodity.
Hors reseau explores the influence of technology on the landscape of the Canadian Arctic, much of which is outside the telecommunications network and inaccessible by road, hence the installation of satellites and diesel generators. Here again, the works are particularly resonant as our isolation is mitigated by technology.
Salle Alfred Pellan will be open 1- 5 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday until August 22. Access is free.
The rest of the Maison des Arts facility remains closed.
For information visit maisondesarts.laval.ca.
