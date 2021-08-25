AG report tabled, finds lapses in management, surveillance

Laval’s Auditor-General Véronique Boily tabled her fifth annual report this month, her four 2020 performance audits finding lapses in city management practices, a lack of control to ensure compliance with frameworks, and poor follow-up of earlier recommendations.
Boily’s office identified common issues during the performance audits, in addition to a lack of operational guidelines or instructions in some audits, a deficiency affecting uniformity of practices in various sectors of activity, and management data is sometimes insufficient, “which inhibits managers from exercising adequate control over their activities.” She also found that management of citizens’ requests is sometimes deficient.
Some examples:
The city’s 6-year-old snow removal strategy is incomplete as the city repeatedly under-estimates, so budgets allocated to snow removal are “not based on real needs and does not constitute a tool for controlling expenditure as it should.” While the city has useful and relevant performance indicators, except for the spreading activity, “it has not developed a comprehensive management plan that includes measures to improve efficiency of the spreading activity and reduce costs while contributing to a better environmental balance.”
Where public works are concerned, Boily found that “management information for monitoring infrastructure work in the engineering department is difficult to produce and insufficient to allow department managers to exercise proper governance.” Where infrastructure practices are concerned, the AG found that some contracts were not reported to the Executive Committee as required. Several non-compliances with contracts, the city’s monitoring guide and other internal forms were also identified. Finally, she says the department has no documented analysis to support decisions on carrying out monitoring work internally or externally “and has not assessed the risks associated with its reliance on external firms.”
The AG also noted that cost estimates of Information Technology projects are absent or incomplete for projects audited because the cost of internal resources, among others, is not included. The management guidelines follow accepted approaches but are not supported by a methodology. “The content of the deliverables, as well as the roles and responsibilities of the stakeholders are missing. This opens the management framework to interpretation regarding how documents are completed and the presentation of relevant project information.” The department’s risk analysis register is well designed, she says, but not always used. Finally, authorizations to move from one phase to another is supposed to be granted by the governance committee, which does not exist, so the steps have not been subject to a request for authorization.
While the city’s actions to manage invasive species and reduce risks associated with pesticide and fertilizer use are effective and consistent with principles of sustainable development and comply with applicable laws, it still has some progress to make in certain areas. For example, the city takes numerous actions to control the spread of invasive species such as ragweed but they are not part of a structured, multi-year control plan.
As for follow-up of AG recommendations, the city faired quite poorly in 2020, the follow-up of 2016 recommendations after a four-year period was at 54% in 2020, compared to a rate of 73% in 2019 (2015 report), and 91% in 2018 (2014 report).
Read the report at https://www.laval.ca/Documents/Pages/Fr/A-propos/administration-municipale/ombudsman-verificateur-general/rapport-verificateur-general-2020.pdf
