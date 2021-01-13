Activities schedules in curfew period

Fresh off the latest changes to most of its operations, the new lockdown and curfew restrictions imposed on Quebecers last week has necessitated changes in the already altered schedule of the city’s recreational facilities.
Ville de Laval has adapted its service offering, in accordance with the latest government directives and will remain in effect until February 8 but may be amended based on government decrees.
Municipal infrastructure and activities affected by the most recent measures:
Free skating and hockey activities are suspended in arenas as are free swim periods at city pools.
Due to the curfew in effect from 8 p.m., outdoor ice rink periods end at 7:30 p.m. and a maximum of 25 people are permitted per rink, for individual practice or in a family bubble only. Open hockey is suspended, and nets have been removed.
For the Bleu Blanc Bouge skating rink in Parc Émile, online reservation is required for free skating.
Park chalets are open only for access to washrooms (face coverings are compulsory). Outdoor benches will be available to put on skates.
At Centre de la nature, reservations are required and free skating ends at 7 p.m. with complete closure of the park at 7:30 p.m. Online reservation is also required for sliding, skating and cross-country skiing (in effect for the entire winter period). Individual practice or in a family bubble only.
At the ice rink open hockey is suspended and stick and pucks are only permitted within a family bubble (reservation required). The rink closes at 6.30 p.m. Chalets are for washroom access only (face coverings are compulsory). Outdoor benches will be available to put on the skates.
Libraries have also changed their opening hours: from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Access is to lending counters only and for return of documents to the book drop. Access to workstations will be determined this week. Five of Laval’s nine libraries are closed on Mondays. Visit the website for more details.
The city’s multiservice counter remains open, by appointment only. Wearing a face cover is mandatory to access municipal buildings.
To check the status of outdoor rinks visit patinoires.laval.ca
For Centre de la nature visit: https://www.laval.ca/lieux/Pages/Fr/centre-de-la-nature.aspx
For library details visit https://biblio.laval.ca/foire-aux-questions
For online reservations at the Centre de la nature and Bleu Blanc Bouge: inscriptions.laval.ca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.