Saint-Bruno councillor David De Cotis and his Action Laval colleague from Val-des-Arbres, Achille Cifelli, have expressed “amazement” that the restructuring of the administration presented to municipal councillors “would save nearly $200 million in taxes paid by citizens… How could the Mayor have dared to increase the tax bills of Laval residents in the current context, when he knew that management was going to propose a restructuring plan that would save the City $200 million?”
“Questioned several times on the subject, the mayor refused to say when he knew that the restructuring would allow such great savings. However, he admitted that the day after the election, he was notified by the City Manager of the restructuring plan.”
“This closes the debate, we were right during the election campaign,” added Cifelli, insisting Laval residents are singularly overtaxed and, with the services they receive, it is largely possible to freeze taxes for the next four years.
“During the election campaign, Action Laval was the only party that pledged to freeze taxes for four years,” says a party statement. “Already with the information available at that time, the party calculated that there was enough room to achieve this. With the new data, the Mayor’s decision to stubbornly increase taxes is proof that this administration has no desire to keep an eye on municipal spending.”
Why on earth this party has consistently been elected is beyond me, are people that asinine? We've seen Demers consisrantly raise taxes, and creating a surplus, and now this new mayor is doing the same, which I'm not surprised and expected it. The people need to wake up and realize that a society is not built on taxing its prople, hear that Mr Mayor? all your developments need to be constructed by private enterprise, and not on the backs of people.
