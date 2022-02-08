Action Laval has pledged to reign in the use of partisan branding in its councillors’ advertising to constituents. AL councillors will only use the Laval purple and blue in ads paid for with municipal councillor’s research and support budgets and challenged other parties to do the same.
“It is commonplace to see the colors and designs of political parties in advertisements paid for with the research and support budget,” reads a party statement. “During a debate at the council last month, the Mayor did not seem to have any problem with it.” That debate was launched by official opposition Parti Laval, whose Fabreville councillor Claude Larochelle proposed such a move to council, to assure that political parties would not use city research budgets for partisan messaging.
The opposition voted in favour, but the administration voted soundly against, maintaining existing rules already covered the issue.
Indeed, says the AL statement, the municipal by-law stipulates “that advertisements paid for with the research and support budget must be ‘devoid of any partisanship’. Interpreted widely until now, only text and use of logos were restricted.” It is a very simple concept that is used by federal MPs and provincial MNAs when communicating with their citizens and “Action Laval would like this same standard to be applied to communications from municipal councillors.”
Meanwhile, AL’s Aglaia Revelakis has slammed the Boyer administration’s Urban Planning Advisory Committee (CCU), asking council to make the committee non-partisan with members from each of the parties, maintaining that all citizens must be represented in the various institutions where elected officials sit. “This ensures that the majority of opinions are heard and not just those of the ruling party” reads a party statement.
The CCU is comprised of four elected officials and four citizen members. “In addition to the four city councillors that the mayor had appointed to this committee at the January city council meeting” says the statement, one of the citizen seats was given to a defeated Mouvement lavallois candidate in the last election. “The message from the mayor and his party is clear says Revelakis, that “only the opinion of those who voted for them counts. He shows no respect for institutions and democracy… Our system is democratic. The mayor cannot name only those who share his ideas on a committee of this importance, ignoring other political options.”
