Action Laval wants a property tax reduction tacked onto the city’s budget.
Councillor David De Cotis proposed the amendment this week, arguing that it is possible to lower property taxes by 2 percent by applying sound management principles, which was rejected by the Demers administration, whose budget calls for a tax freeze.
AL’s proposal suggests reducing and limiting compensation increases to 3% — half o the budgeted 6% — leaves $ 12.5 million to lower taxes. Mouvement Lavallois and Marc Demers have completely lost control over new hires, the party said in a statement. “The vast majority of these new employees are executives: Marc Demers is increasing the structures, but not the services. This is his management style. When there is a problem, he does not provide a solution: he hires a new manager.”
Since taking office, Demers’ ML administration, which De Cotis founded and was a member of, along with two of the other three AL councillors until 2018, has added 217 managers – a 60-percent increase, and 339 professionals, or 148 percent more. “These 556 additional employees do not offer any direct service” reads the release. “While Laval’s population has increased by 7.6 percent in the past eight years, the number of employees has increased by 33 percent.”
Party leader Sonia Baudelot said now is not the time for new hires. “The international health situation should prompt us to think before adding staff to city offices,” she said, calling for “strict management and review of the organization of work, creating efficiencies and improving processes rather than creating new ones.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.