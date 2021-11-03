Act on downtown sector: Anthian

Pierre Anthian says Laval’s downtown sector several vital measures implemented before it becomes unlivable.
The Ma Ville Maintenant leader says a park, visitor parking and extending Boulevard du Souvenir are urgently required. “With 55,000 citizens, workers, students and visitors gravitating every day in a 600-metre square, the traffic in the city center is such that the car pressure on Saint-Martin and de la Concorde boulevards has become untenable.” It’s imperative to connect Boulevard du Souvenir under the railway track he says, to offer this third essential link to free an entire neighborhood from the pressure.
Anthian adds that if each tenant or co-owner benefits from parking, their visitors on the other hand “can no longer even park in residential streets that have become the park-and-ride lot for the metro or the overflow of real estate projects that have received exemptions from the city to operate with fewer parking spaces than required.” Visitor stickers would solve this situation, which restricts the socialization and tranquility of residents.
Finally, the former Laval-des-Rapides councillor deplores that the area has no park while thousands of residents living in towers without gardens or backyards, are deprived of green spaces to play, walk, socialize and relax. “By merging the forecourts of the university and Montmorency station with the vacant lot opposite and diverting Jacques-Tétrault Street to the east, a large park could fill such an unimaginable deficit in any self-respecting downtown.”
“Laval’s downtown has developed in a disorderly fashion, depending on the business opportunities that the city accepts, without regard to insufficient facilities nor to social acceptability which is no longer there, nor to the saturated capacity of the site which is struggling to adapt to such growth.”
Anthian said while he was councillor for the district, he had several times tried to alert the city council and officials that a breaking point was approaching. “Instead of collaborating to find solutions, the city preferred willful blindness and even refused to make public four surveys which he says validated his position, and that he eventually forced the city to disclose via a challenge at the Access to Information commission.
