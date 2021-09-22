A Green debate?

Official Opposition leader and mayoralty candidate Michel Trottier wants a debate on the environment between party leaders before the municipal elections in November.
Trottier says a strictly environmental theme can take stock of the last eight years and debate the commitments of each of the registered parties. “This is the central theme of the questions asked to the members of the municipal council during the citizens’ question period that takes place every month” says the Parti Laval leader. “The stakes are too high to afford smokescreens, citizens must have a clear picture and know what to expect from this or that party if it takes power on November 7. I want a lively discussion where everyone puts forward their ideas, their vision of things,” he says, inviting Laval’s numerous environmental organizations to express their willingness to organize a debate between leaders of different political parties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.