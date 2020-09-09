A bump in the road…or 700

Speed bumps are on the menu this fall as the city has approved 700 additional installations around schools and parks.
Th city says more young people opting for active transport, i.e., bicycles and walking rather than taking buses in the onset of the mid-pandemic return to school, means making streets more user-friendly.
A massive speed bump installation project is part of the city’s traffic calming measures program introduced in 2016, which also includes changing signage, planters, elevated intersections, extended curbs, blue-and-white painted curb stripes and more.
Over the next few years, the city says it “will continue its efforts to create school zones (and possibly school routes) and the most user-friendly environments, always with the goal of facilitating safe travel on the streets and promoting active transportation.”
While the city acknowledges the inconveniences of speed bumps, including increased noise levels from cars, slower emergency vehicles response times, and possible shifts to alternative, parallel roads, the benefits include slower speeds near the installation, heightened visibility of crossing cyclists and pedestrians, and unhampered access for residents.
