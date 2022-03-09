Laval’s first participatory budget process is well underway. The process that allows residents to decide how a portion of the city's budget is spent is entering its second phase.
The pilot project announced last summer received more than 330 proposals from the population.
Now that the city has completed the process of receiving proposals, it's time to prioritize them.
To do this, citizens of all ages are invited to register for virtual workshops to be held on March 17 and 31 during which they will be able to prioritize ideas and develop them into projects.
Of the 332 received ideas, 81 have been identified as admissible and are moving on to the next step. A budget surplus of $600,000 has been set aside to fund the final selections.
It will be an opportunity to discover the admissible ideas and to exchange on the priorities and needs of Laval residents in Laval’s six sectors. This is your chance to influence the ideas that will be developed into projects. This summer a final list of projects will be submitted to residents for a vote and the city will then start planning or carrying them out within two years of the announcement, involving citizens where possible.
Register for the workshops at repensonslaval.ca
All the proposals are available at repensonslaval.ca/budget-participatif.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.