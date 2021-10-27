Organizers for the 2022 Quebec Games have announced the 17 disciplines of the July 22-30 competition in Laval.
Quebec’s 3,300 best athletes aged 12 to 17 will compete at 15 sites, with the first bloc of activities talking place from July 22 to 26, with track and field at the new Claude-Ferragne stadium, basketball, baseball and swimming. Beach volleyball will also be presented at the Centre sportif Bois-de-Boulogne on eight newly developed courts, as well as cycling competitions, including the impressive criterium event to take place around Place Bell. Finally, the open water swimming competition will take place in the lake of the Centre de la nature, allowing spectators to enjoy a view of the entire course in a memorable event.
The second bloc, from July 26 to 30, will feature young athletes practicing golf at Club St-François, soccer, softball, archery, triathlon, also at the Nature Centre, mountain biking and volleyball. You can cheer on your favourites at all competitions which are open to the public and free.
For information visit https://laval2022.jeuxduquebec.com/fr/index.html
