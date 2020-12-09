2021 Budget: Tax freeze, big spending on environment, services and economic recovery

Laval’s 2021 budget is steadily creeping towards the $1 billion mark, and the three-year capital works program (PTI) has surpassed it.
Laval Mayor Marc Demers presented the $932 million budget this week, representing $846.9 million in spending, a 6.9% increase over 2020, with $30 million in new services.
The 2021-2023 PTI spending totals $1.368 billion –$382 million in 2021, $499 million in 2022 and $487 million in 2023.
“We prepared this eighth budget with three priorities: improving services to citizens, providing the best economic recovery in Quebec and protecting the environment” said Demers in a statement. “It is thanks to our excellent financial condition, confirmed by S&P Global and the Desjardins Group, that we will be able to do more, while offering a freeze on the average tax bill to all citizens.”
Policing takes the largest slice of the budget pie ($135.1 million), and the PTI includes $52 million for the construction of a west-end gendarmerie. Laval’s storied reserves stand at $328.2 million and will rise $116 million, with $205 million slated to be spent over the next three years, half on water service.
Some budget elements:
As announced, the city is granting a property tax freeze for all sectors in 2021, with the average single-family home paying $3109 in taxes, a $5 increase over last year.
The city will spend $87 million on public transit, a $2.2 million increase. The Economic Development Department envelope is expanding by nearly 26% to work on a new international attraction plan, with another $20 million set aside for “budgetary additions as and when needs are expressed.”
Investing $6.7 million, Laval will bolster its participation in the Rénovation Québec program to revitalize residential properties via AccèsLogis social housing projects and renewing financial assistance to AccèsLogis.
Preferential bus measures on Le Corbusier and Avenue des Bois cost $26.4 million, and $2.6 million will be spent to optimize snow removal by updating routes and pilot projects for seasonal parking. Existing parks get $39.2 million for repairs and chalet construction, including Pie-X, Le Boutillier, Couvrette and du Tremblay, while $24.3 million goes to new parks and shorelines.
The new east-end service center for citizens of Saint-François and Duvernay-Est gets $29.3 million; two new fire stations for coverage of Laval-Ouest, Fabreville, Sainte-Dorothée and Pont-Viau require $20.9 million, and $9.6 million over 3 years will go to the new downtown cultural infrastructure. City hall’s three-year renovation bill is $17.6 million three years.
There is $28.9 million for land acquisitions, and $21.1 million for tree planting, and Laval’s bio-methanization plant and two additional eco-centers will ultimately top $200 million. Some $167 million is also earmarked for maintenance of drinking water and purification plants, pumping stations, sewer and aqueduct network and overflow control. The PTI also includes revitalization projects, including the Cartier and Concorde sectors ($39.2 million) and the aquatic complex ($64.1 million).
An annual $600,000 boost means Laval’s 9 libraries will open 7 days a week instead of six.
A budget presentation to council will happen at a special council on December 15, with introduction of financial regulations followed by the adoption of the budget, with final adoption of measures on December 17.
To view the budget and PTI visit: https://www.laval.ca/Pages/Fr/A-propos/budget-de-lannee-en-cours.aspx
