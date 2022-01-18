17-year-old never returned home

Laval Police are looking for Koraly Blais, the 17-year-old who left her home on July 23 but never returned. Police say she could be in the Toronto or Vancouver area. Blais is black and French-speaking, standing 5’7’’ and weighing 209 lbs. She has brown and orange hair and brown eyes, and has a “Thuglife” left wrist tattoo, as well as nose and ear piercings.
Anyone with information about Blais can confidentially contact the Info Line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or dial 911 and cite file LVL 210723-048.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.