17-year-old never returned home

Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Snow during the morning will transition to snow showers during the afternoon. High near -4°C. NE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low -17°C. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.