A tornado hit the Laurentians on Saturday evening, leaving many residents without power and damage to their homes.
Environment Canada said that the tornado touched down in Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard and Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts where it uprooted many trees and caused damage to homes in the area.
Hydro-Québec is working on getting electricity back up and running for those who lost power. They predict that the power should be back on within two to three days for everyone who was affected. The outages began Saturday evening and as of Sunday morning, 395 clients were without power in Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard.
“The work to be done to restore power is sometimes complex and the terrain remains difficult to access,” reads a statement from Hydro-Québec. “Our teams are mobilized. We remind you not to approach fallen wires, for safety reasons.”
Environment Canada is looking into the weather event to assess the damage it caused in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.