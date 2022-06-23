Friends and family are mourning the death of 17-year-old Adalya Dorvil after first responders discovered her body along the LaSalle shoreline.
"In her short time here she has left a mark on all of us,” said family friend Dwayne Buckley who created a GoFundMe page to help the family pay for the girl's funeral. “No mother should ever have to experience this type of loss and as a community we would like to stand together in solidarity with the family."
Dorvil disappeared on Monday, 24 hours after fishing school when her mother called for help and reported her missing. She was last seen at noon that day. First responders searched for nearly three hours until they located the girl's body in the river at the bottom of a small cliff.
Jean-Benoit Gince, a supervisor at Urgences-Santé said it was already too late to save the girl once first responders arrived on the scene in the early afternoon. She fell from a 10 foot cliff and had been completely submerged in the water, according to Urgences-Santé.
According to Gince, it is difficult to determine what exactly happened to the girl but the injuries to her head and upper body suggest she fell off the cliff and into the water.
"It's hard for us to tell you exactly what is the cause of the death," he said. Montreal police are still investigating the incident to determine if it was an accident.
