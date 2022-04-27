Justice Minister David Lametti invoked cabinet confidentiality when asked about the Federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act in February. Lametti appeared before a special committee tasked with investigating the government’s use of the Emergencies Act. He was asked about federal consultation with provinces and other parties before declaring a state of emergency.
Additionally, he was asked when the government received advice to revoke the declaration. Lametti responded that he would not betray cabinet confidence.
A public inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act was launched on Monday. This has sparked concern within the Conservatives who want the Liberals to waive cabinet confidence and release all the information that the government relied on before invoking the Emergencies Act.
“I think Canadians will understand that cabinet confidence is a critical part of our cabinet governance system,” said Lametti. “So, the waiving of cabinet confidence is extremely rare.” Lametti claims that the government has tabled documents with the committee that offer clear information about the decision.
NDP MP and Committee member Matthew Green accused Lametti of impeding the process of gaining clarity around the situation and said he had an ‘opportunity to be honest with Canadians about the evidence and facts around the decision.’ According to Lametti, he is bound by solicitor-client privilege as attorney general. Another Liberal Minister said the government must balance ‘two competing interests’ of transparency and the protection of national security when releasing information.
Government House leader Mark Holland said the government will provide as much information as possible for ‘an absolutely crystal-clear picture, right up to the point that it’s not injurious to national security.’
