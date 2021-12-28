Lakeshore General Hospital in the West Island has confirmed another outbreak in another unit of the hospital.
This is the second outbreak since last Thursday when CIUSSS de L’Ouest-de-L’Île-de-Montréal said that less than five employees at Lakeshore General Hospital tested positive for the virus and that no patients were affected. Four hospital residents tested positive on Friday as well.
“Less than five patients are affected” by the most recent outbreak according to Annie Charbonneau, spokesperson for the CIUSSS. She said that the rise in COVID cases in Quebec is being felt in hospitals.
Public Health is monitoring the situation and has not confirmed any additional cases. The units that are affected in the hospital remain unknown.
Charbonneau said that several employees of the CIUSSS and Lakeshore General Hospital are staying home to respect isolation measures or because they have tested positive for COVID.
