A Lachine resident pulled an 83-year-old man out of the St. Lawrence river after seeing that his car was submerged on Saturday.
“Seeing the vehicle in the water, a Good Samaritan appeared to have jumped in to get the man out of the car,” said SPVM spokesperson Véronique Comtois.
Authorities were called to the scene after midnight on Saturday and the victim was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition. The 25-year-old man who saved him was treated for hypothermia upon arrival at the hospital but there is no fear for his life according to Comtois.
Various witnesses claim to have seen the vehicle fall into the river from the boat ramp in Saint-Louis Park. Montreal police were dispatched to the Lachine docks shortly after being notified.
An investigation is underway to determine if anyone else was in the vehicle and the collision investigation unit has been deployed to uncover the circumstances surrounding the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.