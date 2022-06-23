Health Minister Christian Dubé announced that six emergency rooms across Quebec will be partially closed this summer due to labour shortages.
"The next few months could be difficult," said Dubé. This is part of a series of temporary service cutbacks that the government is taking in order to offset the shortage of workers in the emergency sector. The health ministry is also asking the public to avoid going to the emergency room for minor issues.
The following emergency rooms are affected: Urgence de La Mitis au Bas-Saint-Laurent, Urgence de Fortierville en Mauricie-Centre-du-Québec, Urgence de Coaticook et urgence de Windsor en Estrie, Urgence de Lachine à Montréal, and Urgence de Temiscaming-et-de-Kipawa en Abitibi-Témiscamingue. As services are ‘reorganized’ this summer, obstetrics and neonatal services will also be affected.
"With the CAQ, it's failure after failure: not only will Christian Dubé replace only a quarter of the doctors who are retiring, but he has also been unable to bring caregivers back into the network," said Rosemont MNA Vincent Marissal who also serves as health critic for Quebec Solidaire who slammed the government’s recent decision. "As a result, several hospitals in Quebec will suffer service breakdowns and emergency closures," he said.
The province is still trying to find workarounds for ongoing staff shortages in the health sector since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as offer workers ‘well deserved’ vacation time after working through the crisis. The health ministry cited that there are currently about ‘59,600 people absent’ in the health sector.
The government anticipates that emergency services will be back to normal by September 1.
