Éric Duhaime’s Conservative Party of Quebec supporters surpass Québec solidaire and Parti Québécois in voting intentions and are in third place according to Léger survey.
“For Francois Legault, who thought he would be elected easily, it will be more and more difficult,” said Pollster Jean-Marc Léger.
The online poll, conducted Feb. 11-13 with 1,017 adult participants shows that Conservative Leader Duhaime now has 14 per cent of voter support which Léger called ‘significant’ as Liberal Dominique Anglade’s support has remained unchanged for months. According to the poll, one in four people support Duhaime’s party in the Quebec City region.
While the CAQ still leads with 41 per cent of voter support – a 6 per cent drop since October, the poll suggests that satisfaction with the government is declining. The downward trend is significant as Quebecers grow more frustrated with how the government is coping with the pandemic. Dissatisfaction has increased by five points over the past month to 42 per cent.
Léger said that the conservatives will seek votes from those who are against health measures, whether they are on the right or on the left. While Premier Legault announced a complete reopening plan by March 14 which 45 per cent of respondents deemed appropriate, 26 per cent of Quebecers believe that it should be sooner.
It is uncertain if the Conservative’s rise in voter support will remain once the effects of the pandemic subside according to Léger. The poll suggests that men aged 18 to 54 are the most likely to vote for Duhaime.
