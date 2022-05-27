Kahnawake has threatened to suspend all political engagement with the Quebec government until it can provide a ‘substantive solution’ after passing Bill 96 into law earlier this week.
"We're not going to continue to engage with Quebec on any political files moving forward," said Kanien'kehá:ka community Grand Chief, Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer who has requested a meeting with Quebec Premier Francois Legault.
Indigenous leaders across the province previously expressed concerns to government officials that the bill would create education barriers and undermine reconciliation efforts before it was passed. Generally, students from Kahnawake study in English and imposing French classes on them could limit their potential according to the community.
Sky-Deer met with officials earlier this month to discuss the possibility of exempting indigenous communities from the bill. “What we did hear is that they do want to help ensure protection of Indigenous languages," said Sky-Deer. "I did feel extremely disappointed with the outcome."
Indigenous community leaders also voiced concerns about access to health and social services, and the justice system.
