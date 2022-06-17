Kahnawake Education Centre will consider adding a Grade 12 program for the 2024 school curriculum as an alternative for students as Bill 96 comes into effect across Quebec.
“With the passing of Bill 96, we really wanted to find creative ways to support our students,” said Associate Director of Education, Falen Iakowennaié:was Jacobs. “That’s part of our vision and mission here but, unfortunately, this bill severely impacts our ability to support students with their choices or career paths.”
The idea to implement a grade 12 to bypass the requirement to complete three or more courses in French has allegedly been underway at the centre, following many private colleges that have already done so in Quebec.
Indigenous community leaders have voiced their concerns on how the bill might negatively affect those within the community whose first language is not French. They argue that the requirement to study in French puts students at a disadvantage. The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake supports the centre’s decision.
“By continuing to work together on all fronts to combat future impacts of Bill 96, we are better equipped to continue fighting against this oppressive bill while lessening potential effects of its implementation,” said Kahnawake Grand Chief Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer.
The government has since announced that it is ready to make legislative changes to the bill if necessary since it does not approve of schools adding grade 12 programs to bypass the law.
