Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette said that there will be no more secret trials in Quebec after it was revealed that a case involving a police informant was kept off the court docket.
The Minister said he discussed the issue with management from the Court of Quebec and the Superior Court who all agreed the situation should not repeat itself.
“I had discussions with the Superior Court and Quebec Court and they are unanimous on that point: this must not happen in Quebec and it will not happen again,” he said
The trial was kept entirely undisclosed to the public and was revealed recently only by an Appeals Court ruling overturning the lower court’s “shadow” decision after the defendant appealed. Following the ruling, controversy arose among various media outlets who penned an open letter denouncing the trial.
The Appeals Court ruling said the “shadow trial” breached “the fundamental principles of liberal democracies.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.