Superior Court Judge Marc St-Pierre has sided with a nursing union’s appeal over mandatory overtime.
The Inter Professional Health Federation (FIQ) asked the Administrative Labour Tribunal to limit health care employers from forcing overtime on nurses by using other means to manage staff.
In 2019, the Tribunal ultimately agreed with the employer’s objection, stating that it was their right to administer their institutions as they saw fit and there was no risk to public services caused by forced overtime.
judge St-Pierre disagreed and overturned the decision, sending it back to the tribunal, stating that ‘there might be conflict’ created by mandatory overtime and that the plaintiffs must be allowed to present the difficulties caused by this issue. “All this can’t be decided without study,” he said.
