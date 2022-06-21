In partnership with Quebec medical company Starpax BioPharma, the Jewish General Hospital is the first hospital in the world to use the ‘Polar Trak’ machine as an experimental form of directly targeted cancer treatment.
Dr. Michel Gareau, Founder and President Starpax BioPharma, explained that the machine works by injecting bacteria called ‘magnetodrones’ into tumours. The bacteria is equipped with cancer fighting drugs that target cancer cells, and with the help of the machine, a magnetic field is created around the tumour to effectively treat the cancer.
"It knows the tumour in 3D so the focal point moves in 3D and the bacteria follow them and saturate the tumour," said Dr. Gareau.
The precision treatment was successfully tested on mice and other animals and will now start to be used on humans. The treatment has no side effects which doctors believe will greatly improve the quality of life for cancer patients.
According to Quebec’s Minister of Economy and Innovation Pierre Fitzgibbon, Quebec will be investing over $550 million in the life sciences sector in the next five years to fund programs such as this. “There will be some projects that won't work but there will be some that will work," said Fitzgibbon.
Clinical trials using the ‘Polar Trak’ machine will begin in the coming months.
