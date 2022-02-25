Marlene Jennings Chair of The Quebec Community Groups Network (QCGN) has accused Quebec Premier Francois Legault of contradicting his support for democracy in Ukraine with his toughening of Bill 96.
“I have to ask myself how does Francois Legault square his awesome support for Ukraine’s democratic society while at the same time his government wants, with Bill 96, to suspend all charter rights and freedoms of all Quebecers,” tweeted Jennings.
On Wednesday, the province approved a change to the Bill, capping enrolments and requiring students at English language CEGEPs to take three of their primary courses in French to graduate.
Minister responsible for the French language Simon Jolin-Barrette snapped back at Jennings calling her commentary ‘senseless and insensitive’.
Jennings later deleted her tweet and said that the QCGN stands with the Premier and all Quebecers in support of Ukraine, calling her comparison to the situation in Ukraine and Bill 96 ‘clumsy’.
