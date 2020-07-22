When the announcement was made that the celebrated Tony Shoes would be closing, the reaction was swift and plentiful from numerous patrons who had turned to Tony Shoes for generations of service. The sadness was tinged with much love in the messages for the Fargnoli families, who for three generations kept the well-heeled of Westmount well heeled. The decision was taken by Tony Fargnoli and his wife Kathie to call it a day with a retirement sale and was one that Fargnoli had been mulling over for the past couple of years. “It has nothing to do with COVID-19,” Tony Fargnoli said. “There’s so much demand in a family run business. You can’t always be there and at this point in our lives we (he and Kathie) have good health and we want to have time to spend with our granddaughters, time to travel and play some golf.” Family business even impacted Tony and Kathie’s marriage back in 1976 as the couple was wed on Thanksgiving Monday as stores still closed for that holiday. “We knew we would have to look at getting married on a holiday,” Fargnoli said. “You just didn’t close shop on a business day, especially a Saturday which was the busiest day of the week.” The three-generation, 83 year run was started by Fargnoli’s grandfather Giantonio Fargnoli in 1937 making and repairing footwear. Fargnoli’s father Eddie along with his wife Sandra next took the reins, continuing the hallmark level of customer service while adding footwear and related products. From the age of 10, Fargnoli was helping out in the store, learning the family trade then finally he and Kathie took over to continue the run of this renowned retailer. Over the years Tony Shoes has served the Trudeau and Mulroney families as well as celebrities, including Peter Falk who appears on the wall near the cash in an autographed picture. Numerous Habs, Expos and Alouette players have been clients of Tony’s, generations of weddings, grads, back to school and camp kids have all been seen to by Fargnoli and his caring staff. Now a few weeks into the retirement sale, Fargnoli keeps busy to not think about that day, maybe in September, when the door will be locked for the final time. “There is still a lot to do,” he said. “Especially with the COVID-19, we keep sanitizing, every morning before we open to make certain the store is clean and organized for our customers.” As each day is a day closer to a well-earned retirement for the Fargnolis, it does get emotional for Tony. “It is amazing to think of the 83 years of service,” he said. “It’s been an honour and a privilege to take care of not customers but friends; so many relationships and trust we have earned over those many years.”
It shoe won’t be the same on Greene Ave. without Tony Shoes
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
-
-
- 0
Latest Articles
- Water inspectors visiting WI until end of September
- Another mural in Pointe Claire Village to be completed by summer’s end
- CSLDS's Summerworks program streaming July 23- Aug. 30
- CSL Wagar High School parking lot transformed into family drive-in
- Dorval Library to re-open in stages throughout July
- Don't engage mask bylaw violators: CSL councillor
- COVID walk-in clinic opens in Beaconsfield
- 'Observable Facts':SPVM announces new policy on arrests
Most Popular
Articles
- Dr. Mitch Shulman: Mild COVID-19? Misrepresentation and misunderstanding!
- After lockdown, Montreal real estate prices are going up, not down
- Sikh Community of Montreal donation to the Montréal Sacré-Cœur Hospital Foundation bears fruit
- Mark Bergman becomes a permanent member of The Beat 92.5 FM morning crew
- Laval residents excited to be part of Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers board
- Who were those masked fans? Supporters of a great cause, that’s who
- More than a Weekend Game Plan: Matthew Ross lands new post at B’nai Brith Canada
- The Lyric Theatre Singers release third music video recorded in isolation
- Anti-Semitism did not go into lockdown
- SJN: Jewish General Hospital unveils Carole and Andrew Harper Psychiatry Inpatient Unit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.