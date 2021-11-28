Israel is closing its borders to foreigners and issuing broad new contact tracing protocols over concerns about the new COVID-19 variant Omicron.Two cases have been reported in the country intravellers returning from Malawi.
The travel ban is set to last for 14 days. Travel has also been prohibited to 50 “red-listed” African countries as well. Quarantine for at least three days will be mandatory for all Israelis upon their arrival back into the country from abroad.
Israelis coming back from “red-listed” countries will have to quarantine in designated hotels until they receive a negative COVID test result. Internal Security Agency Shin Bet will use phone monitoring technology for contact tracing of individuals who have the new Omicron variant in Israel.
“Restrictions on the country's borders is not an easy step, but it's a temporary and necessary step,” said Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. The Israeli coronavirus cabinet authorized the measures, according to the country’s Health Ministry.
Concerns over the new variant began when it was discovered in South Africa by Dr. Angelique Coetzee, the doctor who chairs the South African Medical Association. Dr. Coetzee said that the symptoms of the Omicron variant are “unusual but mild.” She worries it will cause complications in the elderly and unvaccinated population.
Israel has reported 8,184 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
