The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 5.7 per cent in February as inflation continues to soar in Canada.
Statistics Canada cited that this is the steepest increase since the six per cent recorded in August 1990. Inflation crossed the five per cent threshold for the first time in January when the CPI increased 4.3 per cent.
Consumers paid more across the board in February, for fuel, groceries, and housing and the CPI rose 4.7 per cent year-over-year. The upward trend of shelter costs constituted the steepest year-over-year increase since 1983.
The inflation rate went from 5.1 per cent to 5.4 per cent in Quebec last month alone.
