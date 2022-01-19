Statistics Canada’s Consumer Price Index CPI Review for 2021 said that Canada saw the highest rate of inflation since 1991.
CPI rose 3.4 per cent overall in 2021. The CPI for December rose to 4.8 per cent compared to a year ago, making it the highest rate in nearly 30 years. Statistics Canada compared December’s rate with the 4.7 per cent in November.
Statistics Canada said that the higher year over year prices for food, vehicles and housing drove the fast pace of growth for the month of December. Prices for services consumed outside the home began to recover from the lows observed in 2020 as physical distancing measures eased in 2021, however, tightened health restrictions in recent months caused a spike in prices across the board and increase in demand.
Excluding the rise of gas prices which rose 33.3 per cent in December, Statistics Canada said CPI would have been up four per cent year over year last month. December marks nine months in a row that headline inflation has come in above the Bank of Canada’s target rate of one to three per cent.
CIBC Senior Economist Andrew Grantham said that supply chain issues affecting food costs and increased housing prices along with rising energy prices suggest that headline inflation might become higher before slightly dropping in the spring. The Bank of Canada will make an announcement next week concerning initiatives to stop the continuing increase of inflation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.