Hydro outage affecting nearly 200,000 customers in western Montreal

A vast Hydro outage, affecting some 199,000 customers as of 3:26 p.m., is taking place in the west end and West Island of Montreal.
One news report says the power is expected back at 4:30 p.m., but Hydro's website does not specify a time when the electricity will return. Work is said to be in progress.
The areas affected include Côte des Neiges (where the lights went out briefly at the Walmart at Plaza Côte des Neiges and the traffic lights in the area were out as well), St. Laurent, Lachine, Dorval, Côte St. Luc, NDG and throughout other areas of the West Island.
The Hydro-Quebec website said the cause of the outage is equipment failure, a circuit breaker tripped with a transmission line, and that it began at 2:35 p.m.
