Hundreds of Montrealers gathered at Place du Canada on Thursday to protest Bill 96 which officially passed into law at the National Assembly earlier this week.
The rally was organized by the Quebec Community Groups Network (QCNA) and welcomed a host of guest speakers including QCNA President Marlene Jennings, representatives of the Dawson College student union, and others. Green Party of Quebec leader Alex Tyrrell and Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather were also present at the event.
Sharon Nelson Vice-President of the Jamaica Association of Montreal called the bill harmful to all Quebecers. Speakers expressed concern on how the bill would affect the education system, access to healthcare and the immigrant population in Quebec.
“Quality health requires clear communication,” said Jennings. “That consent in health and social services requires that the patient actually understands what you’re telling them. By limiting services […] this is the government's attempt to identify a historic anglophone community.”
Tyrrel stressed that the Green Party of Quebec is ‘strongly opposed’ to the bill because it does not respect people’s rights. “It will prohibit many people who prefer English over French to get government services in English,” Housefather told The Suburban.
There will be another demonstration held against Bill 96 on Saturday.
