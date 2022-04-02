Hundreds marched through the Old Port of Montreal in solidarity with Ukraine on Saturday.
About two hundred demonstrators walked from Place Jacques Cartier to Notre-Dame Basilica where they said a prayer for the victims of the war and played music. Supporters carried Ukrainian flags and posters calling for an end to the ongoing conflict.
Several volunteers were also collecting donations to provide medical supplies for those fighting in the war. “We are working with a lot of small organizations and churches. All Ukrainians are getting together to collect donations and send humanitarian aid,” volunteer Victoria told The Suburban. “So much help is needed. Organizations are finding their focus and doing what they can. We all are working together for the same cause and that’s the most important.”
Several Ukrainian churches in Montreal have been sending supplies overseas and collecting donations in preparation for the arrival of refugees over the last month.
Over four million people have fled Ukraine since the start of Russia’s invasion, many leaving their families behind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.