Hundreds gathered at François-Perrault park yesterday to protest ongoing violence in Montreal that has resulted in several teen deaths over the past weeks.
The most recent death was that of 16-year-old Thomas Trudel who was shot in St-Michel. The gathering was held to remember the victims and express concerns about growing violence and gun trafficking laws in Canada.
The march, organized by the Forum jeunesse de Saint-Michel, was scheduled a day after the funeral service for Jannai Dopwell-Bailey, 16, who was fatally stabbed in Cote-des-Neiges in October. Last February, Meriem Boundaoui, 15, was killed in a drive-by shooting in St-Leonard.
“I am sad and mad this morning. I tried to read the paper but I was distracted. Every time, the death of young Thomas Trudel comes back to haunt me. A life lost at 16-years-old for no reason is so unfair,” Premier Francois Legault tweeted yesterday.
The march and sit-in was joined by Dominique Anglade, leader of the Quebec Liberal Party, amongst other politicians. The Quebec government has demanded that Ottawa take more action on gun control. Community leaders also reminded the Quebec government of its responsibility to keep people safe.
