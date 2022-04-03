Finnegan’s Market in Hudson will not be re-opening this summer after being closed for the past two years because of the pandemic.
The 60-acre Aird family farm will not re-open due to financial reasons according to an announcement from the Aird family last week.
“We all felt extremely sad, but when something gets to a point where you’re losing money, there’s no point in continuing,” said Barbara Aird, who started the market with her husband David 50 years ago. David’s grandfather originally bought the farm in the 1920’s.
The seasonal market was only open on Saturdays and attracted Montreal and Hudson residents looking to shop for antiques, furniture, collectables, local crafts, and locally grown fruits and vegetables as well as baked goods.
Finnegan’s was named after the family dog and has been operating since it opened in 1972. After David’s death in 1991, Barbara’s three daughters maintained the farm with her.
“The pandemic didn’t really have anything to do with it. It was just the last straw. We’ve been closed for two summers, but the restrictions have become greater. It’s just not worth it anymore, said Barbara. “It’s the expenses. It has become ridiculous. The government put in some new regulations that decreased our profits.”
Barbara will continue operating an antique business on the farm by appointment but said she will miss the crowds that flocked around the market and the local merchants who set up their kiosks on the property.
“It was certainly fun. There was really nice stuff here and the dealers were great folks. We were all friends. But great things come at end,” said Barbara.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.