Hotel Le St-James closes after two decades

Hotel Le St-James in Old Montreal is closing its doors after 20 years.
Owner Vincent Chiaro said that the hotel sustained major loses in revenue throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and the costs of starting back up were too high.
The luxury hotel was known for hosting A-list celebrities such as Elton John, Mick Jagger and Britney Spears.
"We're going to protect the architectural beauty of the hotel, so that's not going to disappear," said Chiaro. Hotel Le St-James plans to reopen its restaurant and sell some rooms as condos and use others for short term stays.
One of the major issues that Montreal hotels are encountering is finding enough staff to resume operations. Jean-Sebastien Boudreault President of Montreal’s Hotel Association said that occupation rates are going up and many hotels are struggling to find staff to meet demand.
"It's a new model. We need to change, we need to evolve,” said Boudreault who believes adaptability is the key to survival for the hotel industry.
