Montreal’s Hotel Association is launching a recruitment campaign looking to fill more than 2,000 jobs as the tourism industry picks up again.
"While the pandemic has been devastating, it also had a positive side," said Jean-Sébastien Boudreault CEO of Hotels in Greater Montreal (AHGM). "Quebecers have started to travel within the province and are discovering more and more how beautiful Quebec is, and how many beautiful hotels we have."
The campaign will be last from April to June and is the first step in a long-term strategy to sculpt the identity of hotel workers in Montreal, according to Boudreault.
"We want Montreal to become the France of North America,” he said. “In France, hotel professions, such as waiters, chefs and maître d'oeuvres are highly valued and are recognized with titles, certifications and prestigious awards.”
The AHGM partnered with the Immigrant and Refugee Assistance Centre (CACI) to organize a recruitment day April 7 to attract immigrant workers to the hotel industry.
