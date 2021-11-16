An Inuk homeless woman, identified as Elisapie Pootoogok, 61, died at a condo building construction site on René Lévesque Boul. and Atwater Ave. on Saturday morning.
There was a 9-1-1 call at around 8:20 a.m., with information about a woman lying on the ground. Urgences-santé arrived on the scene to confirm the death. Police arrived shortly after.
Const. Caroline Chèvrefils, SPVM spokesperson, said there was no criminal activity involved in the death of Pootoogok and that the case is being transferred to the coroner's office for further investigation.
In a tweet issued by Nakuset, Executive Director of the Native Women's Shelter of Montréal, she urges the city to have more resources and safe spaces for the homeless. Pootoogok was looking for a warm place to sleep after being kicked out of the Atwater metro station.
She would occasionally seek shelter at Resilience Montreal, a non-profit day shelter for the homeless. Advocates are meeting with the city to extend a permit for a warming center at Cabot Square to further help the homeless population in the harsh winter months.
“We need to have a shelter in the Cabot Square area that is open at night, that lets people in as they are and supports them,” said Nakuset.
